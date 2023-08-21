Rob Laniado and Ryan Spicer enlist The Melody Men for ‘You Remember’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 145

Joining forces for the first time, Rob Laniado and Ryan Spicer are looking to further elevate themselves as forces with the electronic music world as they deliver a brand single full of funky rhythms and sing-a-long melodies. Behind a moving piano lead, the new track You Remember is a perfect anthem for the dance floor and radio play.

Having spent his life behind the decks, Ryan Spicer has earned a reputation for his incredible skills as well as his renown as the head booker and resident DJ at the iconic Ministry of Sound in London. This experience has helped shaped his musical influences and intuition, and serves him well in his own productions, especially when combined with the skills of the musical prodigy, Rob Laniado. Coming together for the new single You Remember, the two producers bring together a bit of nostalgia mixed with a modern pop edge, a purposeful combination according to Laniado:

It was the first time I’ve collaborated with artists outside my country. It was challenging but mainly fun. “You Remember” is inspired by the disco and soul of the 80s. These elements mixed with more modern sounds created this magic!

Featuring an incredibly infectious topline from the vocal duo, The Melody Men, You Remember invokes positive energy and vibes for the listener, as the piano rhythm provides an incredible foundation for this new release. Out now via Perfect Havoc, Ryan Spicer describes the joy of building the track and the incredible support from the label upon its release:

You Remember is the combination of forces between myself, Rob Laniado and incredible vocals from The Melody Men. After a long time of putting this together, we got it signed to the seminal label Perfect Havoc, and now we are ready to release it upon the world after getting some great feedback from playing out the track already during my sets!

Check out You Remember from Rob Laniado and Ryan Spicer below!

Image Credit: Press Photos | Provided by Rob Laniado and Ryan Spicer