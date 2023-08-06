Swedish House Mafia shocked a massive crowd with their performance at Big Slap Malmö this past weekend. Check out our breakdown of their set and find out how you can witness this immersive sonic and visual experience.

The greatest trio in EDM history is back at it again, this time putting on an illustrious performance on their home turf. Big Slap Malmö is the biggest music festival in southern Sweden, and it is widely renowned for reigning in the world’s most sought-after music acts. Joined by the likes of Bebe Rexha, French Montana, Rita Ora, and other superstars, Swedish House Mafia proved to be the highlight of the night.

Leading up to this euphoric and gripping set, SHM’s members have collectively been on a hot steak. Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso recently delivered an iconic B2B at Tomorrowland 2023! Also towards the end of July, the famous group unveiled Paradise Again: The Live Album, taking listeners on a powerful and emotional journey. Now they have made a thrilling return to Big Slap Festival after last year’s groundbreaking performance.

Taking the stage on Friday night as the festival’s headliners, SHM held nothing back for the ecstatic attendees raving in front of them. Blessing their audience with mind-bending drops, alluring visuals, and some of their iconic anthems, roars throughout the festival grounds were constant during their set. There was a dazzling display of bright white spotlights and lush layers of fog that complemented the mesmerizing soundscapes emitting from the stage.

One component that was really cool to observe on the live stream was the close-up shots of the board they were mixing on. Their DJing setup had such a futuristic appearance and it was amazing to watch these electronic innovators in action. Check out the live stream below, with an outline of the tracklist in its comments:

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza / Provided by NEU Communications