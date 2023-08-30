Tale Of Us announce first-ever headline show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre

By Alshaan Kassam 78

The legendary duo Tale Of Us have officially announced their debut live headline show at the breathtaking Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Taking place on Saturday, October 28 just in time for Halloween weekend, the upcoming all-ages show will definitely be one to remember.

From delivering mesmerizing sets at this year’s Tomorrowland 2023, the Berlin-based power duo known as Tale Of Us needs no formal introduction. With unmatched sound design and unique visuals to bless the masses, Tale Of Us have now officially announced they will be making their very first appearance for a live headline show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Situated in the heart of Morrison, Colorado the Red Rocks Amphitheatre is a great place to see some of the biggest and best in the music industry. With a uniquely located stage surrounded by incredible red rocks that tower above the seating areas and views of the sky and surrounding areas it is truly beautiful. Taking place on Saturday, October 28, the all-ages show will begin at 7:00 PM with mesmerising percussion, and haunting chords, conjuring mystifying ambience and suspense.

As Tale Of Us will definitely blow attendees’ minds away at this breathtaking venue, tickets will range from $79.00 – $149.50 plus applicable service charges. As pre-sale has already officially sold out, Tale Of Us performing a live set at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre is unarguably all we need in our lives. Are you ready for a trip to the most beautiful outdoor venue in the world to catch these legends in action? Hosted by AEG Presents, tickets will be on sale on August 31 at 10 AM MT. Be sure to grab your tickets here as soon as they go live as this headline show is expected to sell out.

Check out the official announcement below and let us know if you will be attending in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@redrocksco)



Image Credit: Tale Of Us / Provided by TRIPLE THREAT MGMT