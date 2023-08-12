The Prodigy forced to cancel headline gigs including Boomtown set

By Chris Vuoncino 531

The Prodigy was gearing up to make a legendary return to Winchester for the first time in over 30 years with a slated headline slot at the iconic Boomtown Festival this weekend. Unfortunately, an injury to one of the group’s members has forced them to pull out of the event and cancel two major festivals’ appearances.

While the tragic passing of Keith Flint still looms large over the group, The Prodigy are still a staple of the drum and bass scene and a major draw at festivals and events whenever they take the stage. Fans in Winchester were gearing up for the band to descend upon the city for the first time since 1992 when they were slated to close out the iconic Boomtown Festival, headlining the Sunday night festivities. Unfortunately for those looking to attend, as well as fans in Spain who had plans to catch the group at the Dreambeach Festival, The Prodigy have been forced to pull out of both events due to a back injury suffered by their MC, Maxim.

Taking to social media, the group revealed the cancellations as well as the injury, providing a simple message of an apology to their loyal fanbase:

“The Prodigy have unfortunately been forced to cancel their upcoming headline festival performances at Dreambeach (ES) and Boomtown (UK) under doctor’s orders, as Maxim recovers from a temporary back injury. This isn’t a decision the band take lightly and they apologise to all fans who are travelling to these shows. We will update everyone on his progress and future shows as soon as possible.”

For fans with plans to attend either this weekend, this is certainly an unfortunate announcement as the producers of iconic hits such as Breathe and Smack My Bitch Up certainly spend less time on the road in recent years. We here hope Maxim has a quick recovery from the back injury and the group can return to the road soon.

The Prodigy have unfortunately been forced to cancel their upcoming headline festival performances at Dreambeach (ES) and Boomtown (UK) under doctor’s orders, as Maxim recovers from a temporary back injury. pic.twitter.com/uiITsxhTcI — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) August 10, 2023

Image Credit: Silver Blu3 via Flickr | License: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)