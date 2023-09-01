The Warehouse Project announces huge event curated by Skrillex

By Filip Iwanski 298

Grammy Award winner Skrillex has curated a massive line-up for The Warehouse Project & Eat Your Own Ears for the 2023 season this November.

A highly praised venue located in Manchester, England will be hosting their most anticipated and legendary project yet. ‘The Warehouse Project‘ teams up with London promoters ‘Eat Your Own Ears’, to present a very special show by Skrillex. The main stage at the mighty Depot features hard-hitting headliner acts including Skrillex, a b2b set with Four Tet and Peggy Gou, Jyoty, Ben UFO, Flowdan, Interplanetary Criminal, and Ahadadream. This is something many fans have been dreaming of happening.

Along with the main headliners at the Depot, the unique 360° stage at Concourse welcomes some of dance music’s compelling acts featuring SHERELLE, VTSS, HAAi, Skin On Skin, and a second set from Four Tet which may be a surprise to some of the fans of the renowned artist.

While Skrillex has been seen many times in the UK already this year, Skrillex will also be presenting some of the UK’s freshest talents at the Archive including the likes of Josey Rebelle, Pangaea, OK Williams, Champion, Love Remain, and Krysko. ‘The Warehouse Project’ will also be presenting the South Asian creative collective DAYTIMERS, making their very first debut at the venue. Joining the lineup will include the likes of Chandé + Jameela, Darama + Zar, Anjali + Sita Shah.

This party at ‘The Warehouse Project’ will be kicking off on Saturday 18th November this year being a one-day event only, located in Depot Mayfield, Manchester. Set times for this event will be from 16.00 pm – 03.00 am with acts playing from the order of appearance, ending on Sunday morning 19th of November. To purchase the tickets, a general sale will be available from 10 am (BST) on Friday 1st September from www.thewarehouseproject.com or through the Ticketmaster app on Android or iOS devices. For more information regarding the events or any changes, we recommend checking out this link here.

Image Credit: Skrillex (Marilyn Hue / Provided by Warner Music Group) & Warehouse Project (Rob Jones / Provided by We Are Indigo)