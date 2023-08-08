Tiësto revamps recent Chase & Status hit ‘Disconnect’ with new remix: Listen

Tiësto has reimagined a drum and bass hit, putting his spin on ‘Disconnect’, one of Chase & Status’ latest productions.

Dutch dance heavyweight Tiësto loves a remix, this time weaving his magic with the new Chase & Status and Becky Hill track ‘Disconnect’. Slowing down the drum and bass original, he has embedded his signature sound in a mighty four-on-the-floor revamp destined for the mainstage. Laced with dazzling new synth-work, lined with a punchy percussive arrangement the remix brings fresh energy to the fore, with fans set to crave more of this fine production.

Tiësto sees this release follow up his other remixes of Hannah Liang’s ‘Good Love’, Notre Dame’s ‘Yumi’, Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ and Allegra’s ‘Round & Round’, not forgetting his latest LP ‘DRIVE’. Those tracks have been on full display with some of his recent stand-out performances at the likes of Tomorrowland, Veld Music Festival and Heatwave Chicago to name just a few. He has even more on the horizon too, with the Creamfields, Aura Fest, and Dance Valley ahead of him as well as the rest of his Ushuaïa Ibiza residency.

While we see what Tiësto still has to offer up this summer, why not check out his remix of Chase & Status and Becky Hill’s recent single ‘Disconnect’, below!

Image Credit: Tiësto (Press) / Provided by NEU communications