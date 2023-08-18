Tiësto unveils his own remix to Da Hool 90s anthem ‘Meet Her At The Loveparade’: Watch

Ibiza, renowned as the global epicenter of electronic dance music, was set ablaze once again as iconic DJ and producer Tiësto unveiled an electrifying remix of Da Hool’s classic track ‘Meet Her At The Loveparade’ during his thrilling Ushuaïa Ibiza residency performance, his first residency in over 10 years at the island. The Balearic island’s partygoers were treated to an unforgettable night of pulsating beats and euphoric melodies as Tiësto took the stage at one of Ibiza’s hottest venues.

Da Hool’s ‘Meet Her At The Loveparade’ originally burst onto the scene in the late 1990s, becoming an instant anthem in the world of techno and trance. The track’s infectious energy and catchy hooks have stood the test of time, making it a staple in DJ sets and dance music events around the globe.

Tiësto, a true maestro of the electronic music scene, took on the challenge of remixing this beloved classic and breathed new life into it. Known for his masterful ability to blend various genres and styles, Tiësto’s remix paid homage to the original while infusing it with his signature progressive and big-room sound.

As the night descended over Ibiza and the anticipation reached a fever pitch, Tiësto unleashed his remix to a crowd of dedicated fans who had gathered from all corners of the world. The moment the revamped ‘Meet Her At The Loveparade’ dropped, the dancefloor erupted into a frenzy of lights, cheers, and pure ecstasy. Tiësto’s remix retained the essence of the original, while added his modern electro layers and transforming it into a peaktime festival anthem.

Ibiza has always been a playground for both established artists and rising talents, drawing electronic music enthusiasts seeking an unparalleled party experience. Tiësto’s residency performance was a testament to the island’s enduring allure, showcasing the magic that can happen when a legendary artist collaborates with a timeless track.

No release date yet in sight, but stay tuned for more updates here at We Rave You. Check out the video below of Tijs dropping it during his Ushuaïa Ibiza residency.

