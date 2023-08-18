Timmy Trumpet, KSHMR & Bassjackers release new track, ‘Eternity’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 157

Powerhouses Timmy Trumpet, KSHMR, and Bassjackers have joined forces to present the 90’s inspired track ‘Eternity‘, out now on Spinnin’ Records.

Timmy Trumpet, KSHMR, and Bassjackers team up altogether for the very first time on their new single ‘Eternity’, an explosive 90s-inspired gem with a modern twist. Opening with sparkling melodies and ethereal vocals, ‘Eternity’ builds into a digitized drop with dynamic, undulating basslines and a disco vibe that pays homage to artists such as Alice Deejay and Vengaboys.

Timmy, KSHMR, and Bassjackers fuse melodies from Eurodance culture and the genre’s quintessential female vocals with a modern uptempo beat, making this track a catchy and dance-worthy tune that’s sure to light up clubs and festivals, and radio airwaves across the globe this year. The release follows Trumpet’s latest song, ‘The Race’ with Vini Vici and Sub Zero Project, KSHMR‘s ‘Close To You’ with Maddix as well as Bassjackers‘ recent hit ‘Wrong or Right (The Riddle)’.

Speaking on the collaborative anthem, Trumpet states, “This is a beautiful record to play, full of emotion and made together with some of my best friends in the industry who are both insanely talented and respected producers. I’m really proud of this one.” KSHMR adds, “I found out that Timmy and the Bassjackers guys were interested in it as well, so we said “Why not do it together?'” They are my favorite guys to work with, but we’ve never done something all together, so this was the perfect collaboration.”

Listen to ‘Eternity’ on your preferred platform here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Unfolded PR