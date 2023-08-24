Tomorrowland Brasil unveils full lineup for 2023 edition

In just 50 days, a thrilling new chapter in the storied history of Tomorrowland Brasil is set to unfold.

With a mere 50 days left on the calendar, the much-anticipated Tomorrowland Brasil 2023 is poised to open a brand-new chapter in its storied history. This upcoming extravaganza will gather more than 160 illustrious electronic artists from across the globe, all set to perform on six distinct stages. The exquisite festival grounds of Parque Maeda in Itu, São Paulo, will play host to this spectacular event, unfolding its magic from October 12th to 14th.

Among the performers, you’ll find a mix of established veterans and promising newcomers. While Felix Jaehn, Nicole Moudaber, and Skepta grace the stage, newer talents like Layton Giordani and TSHA will join their ranks. These artists will come together with previously announced headliners including Afrojack, Alok, and Martin Garrix, creating an eclectic blend of musical experiences.

Aqui está o line-up completo para o Tomorrowland Brasil 2023. Deixe seu amor refletir e ser guiado pelo som de artistas incríveis. pic.twitter.com/Id2FZYSHx0 — Tomorrowland Brasil (@TMLBrasil) August 23, 2023

Drawing a global audience of over 180,000 enthusiasts hailing from nearly 100 countries, the festival thrives as a cross-cultural celebration. Embodying the theme “The Reflection of Love,” the event channels its energy into promoting positivity, harmony, and togetherness through the universal language of music.

At the heart of this celebration stands the emblematic “The Reflection of Love” stage, now gracefully nestled within the lush landscapes of Parque Maeda. Additionally, the renowned CORE stage, known for its immersive and distinct atmosphere, will make its inaugural appearance within the park. This stage will offer an intimate experience of house and techno beats amidst the beauty of nature.

As Tomorrowland Brasil 2023 draws near, excitement builds for a one-of-a-kind journey of shared experiences. Through the power of music, people from all over the world will come together to bridge cultural gaps and forge new connections. Within the magical confines of Parque Maeda, the festival will become a transient paradise where music, love, and unity reign supreme.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland