Incredible ULTRA Beach Bali 2023 lineup revealed

By Lewis Mulligan 54

This year’s ULTRA Beach Bali 2023 lineup is a stellar constellation of renowned artists, setting the stage for an unforgettable auditory journey.

Get ready to let loose and set your inner party-beast free, as ULTRA Beach Bali returns to the scenic shores with its highly anticipated 2023 lineup. This captivating oceanfront boutique music festival has become a global sensation, luring music enthusiasts from Europe to Asia to its mesmerizing coastal events. Since its inception in 2015, ULTRA Beach Bali has consistently delivered unforgettable experiences, and this year’s line-up is sure to deliver just that yet again.

Over the years, ULTRA Beach Bali has welcomed electronic music’s brightest stars to its stages. Legends like Skrillex, Kygo, Alesso, and Martin Garrix have graced the festival, igniting the dance floors with their electrifying beats. The likes of Zedd, Afrojack, deadmau5, and Dubfire have added their unique touch, leaving the audience in awe.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. RESISTANCE, the renowned underground music concept, is making its triumphant return to Bali. Prepare yourself for a night of heart-pounding beats and mind-bending tunes that will keep you dancing until sunrise. This two-day RESISTANCE event, taking place on the 24th and 25th of September, promises to be a thrilling journey into the depths of house and techno music.

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable weekend of music, energy, and pure bliss. On the 20th and 21st of September, Ultra Beach Bali 2023 will transform Bali’s stunning coastline into a haven of music and celebration. With world-class DJs like Alan Walker, and the dynamic b2b set of Sam Feldt & Jonas Blue, Gryffin, W&W, and Zedd, the festival is geared up to create memories that will last a lifetime.

But that’s not all – the support acts including Frank Walker and Mykris will add their magic to the mix, ensuring that the dance floors are never empty and the energy levels stay off the charts.

The sands of Bali are ready to pulse with the rhythms of ULTRA Beach Bali 2023. Join the ranks of music lovers from across the globe and secure tickets today!

Image credit: provided by Ultra PR