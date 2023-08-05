Zeds Dead and Funkin Matt deliver chilling new house-heater ‘Levitate’: Listen

By Connor Philips 159

Hailing from Montreal, Canada, legendary duo Zeds Dead has become a staple in the modern era of dubstep and experimental bass. However, they continue to prove their versatility and creativity in sound design, present across their new electrifying single with Funkin Matt.

The internationally renowned pair known as Zeds Dead has collaborated with Funkin Matt to explore new and unexplored territories in the realm of sound with their latest anthem, “Levitate.” This track perfectly represents the style of Altered States label it is featured on, a platform that aims to challenge EDM norms. Founded by Zeds Dead and complementing their Deadbeats imprint, Altered States is a medium for the twosome and their artistic colleagues to channel their affinity for house, techno, and downtempo.

“Levitate” immediately draws in its audience, kicking off with an enchanting vocal lead. These moving lyrics are accompanied by resonating claps and droning, subtle chords. As anticipation steadily builds, listeners are guaranteed to be caught off guard when the drop emphatically hits. Erupting into a groove-packed bassline, “Levitate” serves to be an auditory representation of house music’s bright future.

A perfect match for its encompassing imprint, “Levitate” is one of the many infectious tracks across Altered States. Launched in 2021, the label has featured a wide variety of eclectic and innovative artists, such as NOISES, Suray Sertin, and Mary Droppinz. In addition to its diverse catalog, Altered States has hosted an assortment of takeovers and events, with each one providing an immersive experience for its attendees. “Levitate” is guaranteed to get the crowd moving at Altered States’ shows, sets from Zeds Dead and Funkin Matt, and in virtually any other environment it is queued up in.