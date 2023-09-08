Alison Wonderland enlists MEMBA for heavy new single, ‘Fight Or Flight’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 115

By all accounts, Alison Wonderland has had one of the busiest and most productive years of her entire career if not life. Showing no signs of slowing down, she is returning with her newest single, the heavy-hitting anthem, Fight Or Flight.

Coming off 2022, Alison Wonderland had just released her incredible third solo album, Loner, and a tour to celebrate the release. While she certainly had earned some downtime, she instead started a new record label and devoted her attention to a long-dormant side project, Whyte Fang. As if that wasn’t enough, the producer also found time to get pregnant, receive a marriage proposal the weekend of her Coachella performance, and eventually give birth to a beautiful baby boy named Max. While that would satisfy most individuals and artists for the foreseeable future, Alison Wonderland has switched right back to her main project and released the new single Fight Or Flight, making her own debut on her FMU Records imprint.

For the new single, Wonderland joins forces with Brooklyn producers MEMBA to deliver this hard-hitting, bass-heavy new anthem. While the chaos of EZOO last week was a major talking point amongst the dance community and music industry, on stage, Alison Wonderland delivered her set with passion and force to help attendees forget the woes of the weekend. During her set, she invited MEMBA onstage to debut the new single for the first time to the audience. The moment speaks for itself as the energy from the producers and the track clearly takes over the massive crowd, a track that will surely be a staple of Wonderland’s sets from here on out as it is built for the massive soundsystems of clubs and festivals around the world.

As this new era of releases has begun for Alison Wonderland, fans around the world will rejoice at the pure energy emitted from Fight or Flight. <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Press Photo | Provided by GetIn! PR