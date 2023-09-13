Avicii groundbreaking album ‘True’ celebrates its 10th anniversary

On September 13, 2013, electronic dance music pioneer Tim “Avicii” Bergling released his groundbreaking debut studio album, “True.” A decade later, this iconic album still resonates with fans worldwide, as it continues to be celebrated for its genre-defying sound and enduring impact on the music industry. As we mark the 10th anniversary of “True,” let’s take a closer look at the history, achievements, and background of this remarkable musical journey.

The Evolution of Avicii’s Sound

Prior to the release of “True,” Avicii had made a name for himself with his signature house music sound. However, with this album, he sought to push the boundaries of his artistry by incorporating elements from various genres, including folk, country, and soul. This departure from his earlier style was a bold move, demonstrating Avicii’s willingness to experiment and evolve as a musician.

Chart-Topping Success

“True” made its grand entrance with the release of the hit single “Wake Me Up,” featuring the soulful vocals of Aloe Blacc. This track, with its infectious melody and unique blend of electronic and acoustic elements, quickly captured the hearts of music lovers worldwide. “Wake Me Up” not only topped charts but also earned its place in history as the highest-charting dance track of the 2010s. Its enduring popularity is a testament to the timeless quality of Avicii’s music.

The album also featured standout tracks like “You Make Me,” featuring Salem Al Fakir, showcasing Avicii’s knack for crafting infectious tunes that resonated with a broad audience. “True” debuted at number two on the UK Albums Chart and achieved top-ten positions in multiple countries, solidifying Avicii’s status as a global music sensation.

Avicii’s Bold Live Performance at Ultra Music Festival

To promote “True,” Avicii took the stage at the 2013 Ultra Music Festival, where he unveiled nearly forty minutes of new material from the album. This live performance incorporated bluegrass and country music elements and featured Aloe Blacc backed by a banjo and kazoo. However, the response from critics, fans, and the media was mixed to negative, as many attendees at the high-profile electronic dance music festival were not expecting this experimental departure from Avicii’s previous work. Despite the initial backlash, this performance demonstrated Avicii’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of electronic music and his determination to explore new musical territories.

A Special 10th Anniversary Celebration

In honor of the 10th anniversary of “True,” Pophouse and UMe are set to release exclusive content that provides fans with a deeper insight into the album’s creative process. This celebration includes never-before-seen footage from the album’s production, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how Avicii crafted his genre-defying sound.

Fans can expect a wide range of content, from short-form pieces designed for platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts to in-depth, long-form content that offers a more intimate perspective on the album’s creation. For instance, footage from the “True Tour” will be released, allowing fans to relive memorable performances from the audience’s perspective. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to witness unfiltered footage of the making of “Addicted to You,” including previously unreleased clips.

“True” remains a timeless masterpiece that showcases Avicii’s ability to transcend musical boundaries and connect with a diverse audience. As we celebrate its 10th anniversary, the album’s innovative fusion of electronic beats and acoustic instruments continues to inspire and solidify Avicii’s legacy as one of the most influential house producers of all time. The music of “True” remains the soundtrack of a generation, reminding us of the enduring power of Avicii’s artistry.

