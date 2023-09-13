Avicii ‘True’ album celebrates 10th anniversary with vinyl release for the first time

By Yotam Dov 514

Ten years have passed since Avicii released his iconic album “True“, yet its melodies continue to resonate with generations of devoted fans. To commemorate the album’s 10th anniversary, Pophouse and UMe are thrilled to unveil a remarkable tribute. This celebration includes the release of previously unreleased footage showcasing the album’s creative process, featuring never-before-seen clips that offer an intimate look behind the scenes.

“True” stands as the pioneering debut studio album of electronic dance music trailblazer Tim ‘Avicii’ Bergling, unleashed upon the world in 2013. The album masterfully blended electronic dance music with elements of folk, country, and soul, forging a unique and genre-defying sonic experience. With chart-topping tracks like “Wake Me Up” and “Hey Brother,” “True” showcases Avicii’s ability to transcend musical boundaries, forging connections with a diverse array of listeners. This innovative fusion of electronic beats and acoustic instruments has indelibly impacted the music industry, solidifying Avicii’s legacy as one of the most influential house producers in history. His music remains a defining soundtrack of an entire generation.

On September 13th, coinciding with the album’s original release date, fans can look forward to a wealth of content. This includes short-form pieces tailored for platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts, as well as in-depth, long-form content providing a deeper dive into the album’s creative journey.

As a teaser, footage from the “True Tour” will be unveiled, allowing fans to relive memorable performances from the audience’s perspective. In another segment of this celebratory tribute, unfiltered footage from the making of “Addicted to You” will be showcased, featuring never-before-seen clips that offer a fresh perspective on Avicii’s creative process.

Fans from across the globe are invited to join in the festivities honoring Avicii’s seminal and record-breaking album. Additionally, two new limited-edition vinyl formats will be introduced, with “True” receiving an exclusive new color reissue and the remix album “True: Avicii By Avicii” making its vinyl debut. Pre-order true here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com