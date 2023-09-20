Cash Cash & Taylor Dayne team up for ‘Tell It To My Heart’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 113

Platinum trio Cash Cash teams up with Grammy-nominee Taylor Dayne for a fresh take on ‘Tell It To My Heart’ out now via Ultra Records/Sony Music.

The unstoppable production dance-pop trio Cash Cash ropes in one of the top dance artists of all time, Taylor Dayne, for their new dance-pop smash, a 2023 take on ‘Tell It To My Heart’, originally released by Dayne back in 1987 as her debut single.

The new track incorporates freshly recorded and simply stunning vocals from Dayne while adding fresh elements of autotune and vocoder to certain samples to make for a groovy and digitized sound. The New Jersey-based production and songwriting group incorporate their dynamic sound in the form of upbeat, emotive chords and a progressive bassline mixed with in-your-face synths, giving the track a modern flavor of old-school, disco-inspired ballads that pull on heartstrings for many years to come.

Speaking on the collaborative track, Cash Cash states, ‘The track also had such a fun, iconic 80’s tone with the synths and instruments that we really wanted to preserve in our version. I think we found the perfect balance in taking a trip down memory lane while going someplace new at the same time. There’s a popular phrase that a hit song is a hit song no matter how it’s dressed up.’

Listen to the new jam here.

Image Credit: Press / Unfolded PR