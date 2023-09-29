Colyn returns to Rose Avenue with new EP ‘Cyclone’: Listen

As 2023 is winding down, Dutch producer Colyn is ensuring that he leaves fans wanting more as he continues to deliver incredible singles and productions as his influence and reach grow within the dance music landscape. Now he offers up four brand new tracks with the release of his brand new Cyclone EP that show off his immense talents across the 28 minutes of music.

Already having a massive 2023 and recently delivering an unexpected yet incredible remix of the 2008 Armin van Buuren track Never Say Never, Colyn is keeping the momentum going with four brand new tracks out now on RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Rose Avenue Records. Opening up with the hypnotic title track, Cyclone represents all of the Dutch producer’s inspiration and creative forces across each production.



I’m happy to be back on Rose Avenue with a diverse four-track EP. The title track ‘Cyclone’ has been a staple in my sets over the last months, with its signature trance-inspired theme and a powerful climax it always delivers. ‘Rushing’ has my own vocals processed with a vocoder, supported by a breakbeat motive in the breakdown. ‘Signal Received’ is the indie part of this EP with an Italo bassline supporting a euphoric synth riff. ‘Action XI’ is has a lot of my signature in it, from the growling synths in the drop to the dreamy riff that highlights the breakdown.

For fans of Colyn, Cyclone will certainly deliver on every level, providing swirling sonic landscapes and driving rhythms that are both meditative but will also transfer to the dance floor as he continues to tour throughout the rest of 2023. Check out the new EP now and catch Colyn on tour all over the world.

Colyn 2023 Tour Dates:

October 5 – Hï – Ibiza, ES

October 7 – CODE DBX – Dubai, UAE

October 10 – Spoons Closing – Tel Aviv, IS

October 14 – Hangar – Belgrade, RS

October 20 – Pleinvrees – Amsterdam, NL

October 21 – 909 x Loveland – Amsterdam, NL

October 27 – Cityfox Halloween Festival – Brooklyn, NY

October 28 – Nømad – Toronto, CA

October 29 – Factory Town – Miami, FL

October 31 – The Concourse Project – Austin, TX

