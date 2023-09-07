Creamfields North 2023: back and better than ever [Event Review]

From more world-class DJs than you can name to stellar entertainment, Creamfields North was back in full force to seal off the UK summer season in style.

The one weekend that every electronic music lover in the UK (even Europe and beyond, some making trips from as far as USA and Asia) looks forward to: August Bank Holiday, also known as Creamfields weekend. The holy grail of music festivals in the UK, its impact cannot be ignored, and each year they step up their game to deliver world-class lineups, production and entertainment across 3 days (4, if you’re a camper). 2023 was certainly no exception to this, and we got down and muddy in the fields to witness all of the action once again.

For this year, everything we know and love about it was back in full force for Creamfields North 2023, from its two outdoor mainstages Arc and Horizon to curated tents and stages from legends such as Patrick Topping and Fatboy Slim, to its other entertainment in the form of fairground rides, a boutique from its partners SHEIN and even a proper English pub in true British festival style. Essentially, no matter what sort of genre you love or how you like to spend your time at festivals, Creamfields catered to everyone. Although it had to be said that this year was extra muddy (thanks, good old English weather), it did everything but dampen the spirits of partygoers, and the organisation did what they could to help with this situation. If anything, it made for some funny viral moments on social media, and no doubt you will have seen videos of people sliding in the mud. If there’s anything to be said about the Creamfields community, its that they can turn anything into a good time.

“I’ve really witnessed the growth in the scene and it’s been massive. When I first came to the UK, the festivals were the exception. It was more of a club thing. So I have DJed all around the UK, you know, did my rounds of the M1, M25 Motorways. M6 even! I played Naughty But Nice in Herford. Wow. It’s a great, legendary club. It’s been great to watch the music grow.” said Armin van Buuren in our interview with him at Creamfields

Just as much for the artists as the crowds, Creamfields was a massive moment in their 2023 calendar year, and many reserved special sets just for the lucky festivalgoers. One of the biggest examples is David Guetta, who as a headliner on the Saturday night, unveiled his Monolith show for the first time, after carefully curating and rehearsing it for a long time. Others dazzled too including Sunday night closers Swedish House Mafia, Carl Cox who headlined Friday night in the Steel Yard with a Hybrid Set, and Example who described his Arc set just ahead of SHM as “One of the best moments of my life. Seriously.” For all these artists and beyond, Creamfields is not just another festival in their schedule but a true chance to give it all they’ve got.

As Creamfields North 2023 has come to a close, we can already look forward to next year’s edition on 22-25 August. For those who can’t seem to shake the post-fest blues, they can cheer themselves up by securing their place for next time right here. See you there?

Featured image credit: Lorenzo TNC / provided by Creamfields