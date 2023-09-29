Daft Punk unveils Drumless Edition of ‘Random Access Memories’ for 10th anniversary

Daft Punk, the iconic electronic duo that has revolutionised the music industry over the years, is set to continue their 10th-anniversary celebration of “Random Access Memories” this November with a unique twist – a “drumless edition” of their Grammy-winning 2013 album.

Scheduled for release on November 17, “Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition)” is a reimagined version of the original LP. It retains all 13 tracks from the original album but takes a bold departure by stripping away the drums and percussion elements from their tracks. This daring move allows fans to experience the album in an entirely new light, focusing on the intricate melodies and arrangements that have made Daft Punk legendary in the electronic music scene.

Random Access Memories – Drumless Edition, November 17th 2023 Pre-order now, https://t.co/788o6rjHKE pic.twitter.com/EtNeu1Ccmd — Daft Punk (@daftpunk) September 28, 2023

To give fans a taste of what to expect, Daft Punk has already shared the “drumless” version of the ballad “Within.” Even though the original track was one of the less percussive ones on “Random Access Memories,” the drumless edition takes this further by spotlighting Chilly Gonzales’s masterful piano work. The artwork for the “Drumless Edition” pays homage to the original album’s design, featuring a simple, all-white perspective that hints at the purity of the music within.

This release follows the highly acclaimed 10th-anniversary edition of “Random Access Memories,” which delighted fans with 35 minutes of previously unreleased material from the album sessions. Included in this treasure trove were an “early take” of the mega-hit “Get Lucky,” studio outtakes of “Give Life Back to Music,” vocoder tests from “Lose Yourself to Dance,” and an insightful glimpse into the creative process with the Julian Casablancas-featuring demo for “Infinity Repeating.”

The album promises to be a captivating addition to Daft Punk’s discography, offering fans a fresh perspective on their iconic music.

The countdown till the 17th of November is on!

See below for the tracklist for “Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition)”:

Give Life Back to Music (Drumless Edition) The Game of Love (Drumless Edition) Giorgio by Moroder (Drumless Edition) Within (Drumless Edition) Instant Crush (Drumless Edition) (feat. Julian Casablancas) Lose Yourself to Dance (Drumless Edition) (feat. Pharrell Williams) Touch (Drumless Edition) (feat. Paul Wiliams) Get Lucky (Drumless Edition) (feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers) Beyond (Drumless Edition) Motherboard (Drumless Edition) Fragments of Time (Drumless Edition) (feat. Todd Edwards) Doin’ it Right (Drumless Edition) (feat. Panda Bear) Contact (Drumless Edition)

