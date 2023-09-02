David Guetta adds his remix magic to will.I.am and Britney Spears single: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 125

For well over a decade now, David Guetta has been at the forefront of electronic music, helping bring the dance scene to the mainstream with a career of radio crossover hit singles. Now the legendary has given his production magic and remix powers to the track MIND YOUR BUSINESS by superstars will.I.am and Britney Spears.

While his title of being a musical legend has been firmly in place for years now, David Guetta continues to show that he is still working hard to expand his sound and legacy, finding himself in rarified air last year when he became the fourth most streamed artist on Spotify, trailing only megastars Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, and Justin Bieber following the massive success of his single I’m Good (Blue) alongside Bebe Rexha. Now he has released his own take on a track that was initially released by two other pop music icons, will.I.am and Britney Spears. Both stars have spent their entire careers riding the Billboard charts with smash hits and dance floor classics and they reunited earlier this year for the single MIND YOUR BUSINESS.

With Britney Spears still reintroducing herself to the public following the end of her conservatorship and the recent end of her marriage to Sam Asghari, the pop icon sounds as fearless and energized as ever in the studio. Pairing down the verses and vocals of the original, David Guetta shapes MIND YOUR BUSINESS into a festival-ready remake, focusing on the phrases and lines that will most resonate for DJs and ravers looking to get lost in the music and driving rhythms of the new edit. While Guetta certainly knows how to write both radio and dance floor singles, he recognizes that the original was already built for radio and serves the music and DJs of the world with his take.

Check out the new remix out now.