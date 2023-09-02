Djakarta Warehouse Project unveils DWPXV lineup

By Mason Taylor 112

Djakarta Warehouse Project celebrating 15 years with massive EDM show. The company released a partial lineup bolstering EDM heavy-hitters with more to be announced.

When it comes to EDM festivals many tend to think of the large-scale events held in North America or Europe. But, in Indonesia, there has been a company bringing some of the hottest acts in EDM to the country. The nation has seen the likes of both Skrillex and Claptone having been presented by the DWP just earlier this year and the company doesn’t simply strike in one direction. Though they bring in many EDM acts, they also hold festivals for big-name artists of other genres such as the 1975, Anderson Paak, and Lewis Capaldi to name just a few. The Djakarta Warehouse Project isn’t new to the scene either, as they’ve been pumping out events since shortly before 2010.

Now, to commemorate their 15th year of operations, Djakarta Warehouse Project is holding the DWPXV festival (Djakarta Warehouse Project 15). Though not all acts have been announced yet, those within or looking to travel to Indonesia for a party could look forward to celebrating the occasion with acts such as David Guetta, DJ Snake, as well as Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso (who will be playing a back-to-back set together giving Indonesian fans a chance to see the magic of their Tomorrowland performance earlier this year). The lineup totals 7 major artists confirmed to perform at the event as of right now, but the DWP assures fans that there is still plenty to be announced about the festival, including more acts.

Fans interested in the event can purchase pre-sale tickets now at the DWP website but be warned, tickets are going fast. All types of tickets available for purchase right now are currently sitting at tier 3 having already sold out of tiers 1 and 2. Keep an eye out on the DWP’s Instagram for more news and announcements of headliners.

Image Credit: Achmad Soerio Hutomo