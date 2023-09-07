Don’t Let Daddy Know announces revamp for 10th anniversary edition in 2024

By Ellie Mullins 300

According to the organisers, Don’t Let Daddy Know fans are in for a treat as it ‘promises bigger stages, even more impressive line-ups, and breathtaking new visuals.’

After dominating the electronic events space for nearly a decade now, 2024 sees the illustrious brand Don’t Let Daddy Know celebrate its 10th anniversary of the flagship Amsterdam show, and they’re promising to shake things up in a big way for it. On March 2, 2024, DLDK will touch down on its homebase at the Ziggo Dome, and this is shaping up to be a show that fans won’t want to miss. Not just in Amsterdam, they’ll be expanding to even more new countries following successful expansions in the UK, Thailand, India, Korea and more countries.

One of their main new aspects for the anniversary celebrations includes a brand new story, which the festival describes as the following:

“Step into “The Red Galaxy,” a realm like no other, located millions of light years away from Earth. This extraordinary universe is characterized by its red-coloured planets, stars, and nebulas, surrounded by the most liberated life energy imaginable. In the midst of people’s busy lives on Earth, this feeling of unity and freedom is slowly slipping away. Starting early next year, Don’t Let Daddy Know invites ravers from across the globe to embark on a temporary escape to “The Red Galaxy,” offering people a chance to take a break from their hectic daily lives”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DON’T LET DADDY KNOW 🔺 #DLDK (@dontletdaddyknow)

Set to go on a journey beyond limits, Don’t Let Daddy Know are gearing up for their biggest year yet, and you can be part of it by signing up for tickets to the Amsterdam edition here, ahead of more countries set to follow. Will we see you there?

Image credit: provided by press / E&A Events