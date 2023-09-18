Eric Prydz Presents HOLO New York

By Yotam Dov 190

In an electrifying announcement today, Eric Prydz has revealed the triumphant return of his spellbinding audiovisual extravaganza, HOLO, to the bustling streets of New York City. This marks the highly anticipated comeback of HOLO to the very city where it left an indelible mark during its North American debut in 2019. Teaming up with the underground events collective Teksupport, this awe-inspiring live series is set to take over a soon-to-be-disclosed location in Brooklyn for three unforgettable nights on November 22, 25, and 25. The announcement came after his Australia HOLO announcement, revealing that HOLO will arrive in Australia for the “first and only time.”

Prydz’s HOLO concept is nothing short of a technological marvel, creating an immersive visual spectacle that, when harmonized with Prydz’s impromptu live DJ performances and original compositions, stands as one of the music industry’s most awe-inspiring examples of the fusion of auditory and visual artistry. Each of the November shows promises to be a completely unique and distinct musical journey, ensuring that no two experiences are alike.

Originating from Prydz’s groundbreaking use of holograms during his EPIC concert series, HOLO has reshaped the landscape of live electronic music over the past year. It has graced the stages of renowned festivals such as Coachella, Sonar, Tomorrowland, and even secured an exclusive Ibiza residency. The NYC HOLO shows, however, are a milestone on their own, as they mark the first time HOLO will captivate American audiences outside of a festival setting. These shows also serve as Prydz’s first standalone performances post-pandemic, promising an unparalleled return to the live music scene.

Eric Prydz, a Grammy-nominated artist and Platinum-selling sensation, recently revisited his progressive house alter ego, Pryda, after nearly four years with two spellbinding singles: ‘Of Me’ and ‘The Return.’ The latter received the esteemed title of “Essential New Tune” from none other than Pete Tong.

Behind the scenes of this groundbreaking event is Rob Toma, the visionary founder of Teksupport. Over the past decade, Teksupport has left an indelible mark on the nightlife landscape of New York City, pushing the boundaries of traditional club culture with cutting-edge production, unparalleled musical curation, and unique event locations. This trailblazing collective has been instrumental in merging club culture, high fashion, and technology, producing some of the most memorable events in recent years. Beyond NYC, Teksupport has expanded its influence across the nation, positioning itself as the go-to partner for stateside takeovers by global institutions like CircoLoco, Time Warp, and Mayan Warrior.

Mark your calendars for the key dates:

September 21, 10pm EST: Presale sign-up closes

September 22, 10am EST: Presale access link emailed and texted to all sign-up registrants

September 22, 12pm EST: Private presale begins

September 22, 5pm EST: Public on-sale starts

Prepare to be enchanted as Eric Prydz’s HOLO New York promises an unparalleled fusion of music and visuals that will leave you spellbound. Don’t miss out on this historic return to the heart of the city that never sleeps. Register for pre-sale access here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Prydz (@ericprydz)

Image Credit: Eric Prydz / Provided by Infamous PR