Excision announces ‘Nexus,’ the largest tour of his career with over 50 dates starting at the end of the year

By Creighton Branch 147

Excision has announced his latest tour, ‘Nexus’ with over 50 dates starting at the end of 2023 and going through the summer of 2024. Deemed as his largest production yet, this will be the most important tour of Excision’s career.

Over the past five years, Excision has become the dominating force in bass music. From becoming just a single artist to expanding the Excision name to an entire brand that hosts festivals, single events and so much more, the Canadian-born producer has turned his passion for music into one of the biggest business moguls in electronic music. But what has allowed him to get this far is the undeniable one-of-a-kind shows he presents. With arguably the most stunning and complex visuals of any bass artist (and certainly dubstep artist), he creates immersive experiences that you will not be able to find anywhere else. And now his grandest endeavor awaits as Excision just announced his new tour, ‘Nexus,’ which will be the most important tour of his career so far.

As stated by Excision himself on social media, ‘Nexus’ will be the biggest production he has ever done for a tour. Those who have been to or seen an Excision show before know not to take those words lightly. Excision already puts on some of the largest shows in the industry, so for him to be turning the notch up another level makes this a can’t miss event.

With over 50 stops on the ‘Nexus’ tour beginning at the end of 2023 and running through June of 2024, Excision is making sure that everybody will have the opportunity to experience this show. Starting on December 22nd, he will first be in Chicago, followed by San Francisco, Las Vegas, Albuquerque, Austin, Houston, Toronto, Boston, Denver, Salt Lake City and Dallas along with so many others. There are also many mystery tour stops still awaiting an announcement. Excision also noted that the support lineups for this tour will be quite impressive throughout its duration.

The presale for the ‘Nexus’ tour begins today at 10 am local time of the city of the show you wish to purchase tickets for, with the presale code being NEXUS. The general onsale starts this Friday. Tickets are expected to go quickly, so do not miss your chance to witness this unique experience in person.

Purchase tickets today to Excision’s ‘Nexus’ tour here. Check out the full tour announcement post with dates below.

Featured Image Credit: Rukes.com