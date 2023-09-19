Fatboy Slim returns with ‘All Back To Minehead’ concert, unveils new additions to lineup

By Yotam Dov 338

Fatboy Slim, the legendary British DJ and electronic music producer, is back with a bang as he brings his electrifying weekend event, ‘All Back To Minehead,’ to Butlin’s in Minehead from November 10th to 13th, 2023. With an already star-studded lineup and a range of exciting activities, this promises to be a weekend to remember for music lovers and party enthusiasts alike.

New Lineup Additions

The latest lineup additions are set to make this event even more unforgettable. Leading the charge is the sensational entertainment phenomenon, Oh My God! It’s The Church, known for their unique blend of singing, dancing, and party church services that will have joyful sinners rejoicing.

Fatboy Slim’s own label, ‘Southern Fried Records,’ will present two exciting new signings. Bedford-born electronic music producer Sam Girling and DJ Van Damn will take the stage, spinning dance and electronic anthems to keep the crowd grooving.

Jonny Rock, one of the world’s best-kept DJ secrets, will bring his Balearic session on Saturday night with a four-hour jam set that promises to be a highlight of the weekend.

These new additions join an already stellar lineup featuring Fatboy Slim himself, along with world-class acts including ABSOLUTE., DJ Fat Tony, Jodie Harsh, Marshall Jefferson, Mella Dee, Solardo, and many more.

Wellness and Art

‘All Back To Minehead’ offers more than just music. Amidst the beats and melodies, festival-goers can indulge in wellness activities such as Rise and Shine Yoga. This rejuvenating Hatha Flow Yoga class provides a moment of tranquility to recharge before diving into the night’s festivities.

The event also features artists in residence, The London Police, known for their captivating monochrome characters. They will create large-scale art installations using freehand spray paints and acrylics, spreading positivity with their eye-catching designs.

British award-winning artist RYCA will craft live art T-shirts and acid-themed portraits that reflect Fatboy Slim’s iconic style. A limited edition Fatboy Slim Art Toy will be available for purchase, and an ‘Acid Drop’ will involve exclusive prints hidden around the festival for lucky discoverers.

Immersive Experiences and Q&A Sessions

For those seeking a unique experience, ‘Eat Sleep VR Repeat’ offers an immersive journey into the mind of Fatboy Slim himself. This 45-minute adventure has been hailed as one of the best VR experiences ever.

Fans also have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A session between DJ Fat Tony and Fatboy Slim, gaining insight into Norman’s remarkable journey and asking burning questions.

Fancy Dress and More

The Saturday night fancy dress theme, ‘Sexy or Stupid’ (or both), adds an extra layer of fun and creativity to the weekend. Other activities throughout the event include a 70s disco dancing class, bingo, pool parties, bottomless brunches, silent discos, music workshops, and more.

To wrap up the weekend, attendees are encouraged to bring their quirkiest “Sh*te Shirts” and savor the final day of incredible live sets and everything the event has to offer.

Ticket Information

Three-night packages, including accommodation and tickets, start at £225 per person. For more information and ticket details, visit www.bigweekends.com/fatboy-slim-presents-all-back-to-minehead-minehead-181122.

With a lineup that boasts both established and rising stars in the electronic music scene, a wide range of activities, and immersive experiences, ‘All Back To Minehead’ promises to be a weekend of music, art, and unforgettable memories. Don’t miss out on this electrifying event with the one and only Fatboy Slim!

Image Credit: Fatboy Slim (Press) / Provided by Dawbell PR