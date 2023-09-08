Tiësto remixes Ferry Corsten all time classic ‘Punk’: Watch

By Yotam Dov 1.18k

In the world of electronic dance music, there are tracks that define an era. One such timeless gem is Ferry Corsten’s “Punk.” Known for its historical significance and everlasting appeal, this track marked a pivotal moment in Ferry Corsten’s career when it was released. Surprisingly, Tiësto has taken on the task of remixing this iconic classic, debuting it during his electrifying set at Creamfields North 2023.

Ferry Corsten, an icon in the electronic music scene, has had a prolific career under various aliases and collaborative projects. However, “Punk,” released under his own name, became a defining moment in the history of trance music. It’s a testament to the track’s enduring quality that it continues to evoke nostalgia among fans of the genre more than two decades after its release.

Back in 2021 Reinier Zonneveld, a techno superstar renowned for his dark and powerful productions, put his unique spin on this trance classic. Zonneveld’s remix injected a fresh and edgy perspective into the track, proving that “Punk” could transcend genre boundaries and remain relevant in today’s ever-evolving electronic music landscape.

Now, in 2023, Tiësto has brought his own flavor to “Punk.” This time, it’s all about electro synths and a modern energy that propels the track into new territory. Tiësto’s reinterpretation of “Punk” blends the nostalgia of the original with his unmistakable style, creating a sonic experience that bridges the gap between past and present.

What makes this remix even more noteworthy is the history between Tiësto and Ferry Corsten. In the early days of trance music, these two titans collaborated on the legendary Gouryella project. Tracks like “Ligaya,” “Tenshi,” “Walhalla,” and the eponymous “Gouryella” are etched into the annals of trance history. The Gouryella project encapsulated the essence of trance music during its golden era, and fans of that time will undoubtedly appreciate the significance of Tiësto taking on “Punk.”

During his Creamfields North 2023 performance, Tiësto paid homage to the early days of trance. While his remix of “Punk” took center stage, he didn’t forget the classics that paved the way for the genre’s enduring legacy. Tracks like “Adagio For Strings,” “Universal Nation” by Push, his 2022 remix of “Silence,” “Lethal Industry,” and his remix of Faithless’ “Insomnia” all made appearances. These versions may have evolved into more electro-infused sounds over the years, but they served as a reminder of the rich history of trance music and its lasting impact on electronic dance culture.

Release date is still unknown, but in the meantime, enjoy Tijs’ set from Creamfields below. His remix starts at 1:03:45:

Image Credit: Christopher DeVargas / Provided by Atlantic Records