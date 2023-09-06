Tiësto at Creamfields 2023: Flames at the Horizon Stage

By Filip Iwanski

Tiësto opens up his set with flames and sparks at Creamfields North 2023 at the Horizon Stage.

One of the most easily recognisable artists of our generation Tiësto once again returns back to the headlining mainstage of Creamfields 2023. Following last year’s news, Tiësto was supposed to play Creamfields 2022, but he could not turn up on the main stage due to the birth of his child. As quoted from Tiësto to his Instagram followers “I can’t wait to make it up to you all in the future.”, he definitely did make it up this year with the most stunning and glamorous audio-visual performances yet at the Horizon Stage.

This year Creamfields which was the 25th edition held, has had one of the most stacked and fascinating big names perform along Tiësto on Sunday featuring DJ Snake, Lost Frequencies, Solardo, and Carta at the Horizon Stage. Other stages at the event had also big DJs including Armin Van Burren, Martin Garrix, Swedish House Mafia, Carl Cox, and many more.

Tiësto at Creamfields this year has welcomed his fans to his set with his 2021 single, ‘I’ll Take You High‘ transitioning into a new rumored collaboration with R3HAB. Flames and fireworks set off without hesitation within the first few minutes of the set absolutely leaving the crowd roaring and raving. Tiësto‘s set included many different genres and feels including energetic tracks like ‘Knock2 – dashstar*‘, ‘Avicii – Levels (W&W Remix)‘, and a brand new unreleased house remix of ‘Dave & Central Cee – Sprinter‘. This set was filled with many gems, edits, and remixes that Tiësto is known for and loves to play at his immaculate sets.

While the set lasted a whole 1 hour and 30 mins, it may be hard to keep up or recognize any of the tracks played during the set but we got you covered with the tracklist here. Fans are hoping the Dutch DJ will turn up next year for the next edition of Creamfields. If you want to keep up with Creamfields 2024 news, you can sign up for pre-sale here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com