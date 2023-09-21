Freshcobar and Lavelle Dupree release house anthem ‘Feel This Way’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 89

When two Southern California producers come together, fans should expect feel-good beats and upbeat rhythms and that is exactly what Freshcobar and Lavelle Dupree deliver on their newest collaboration. Their latest offering, Feel This Way, is sure to deliver a warm attitude and energy wherever fans hear the track.

Although both Freshcobar and Lavelle Dupree call Southern California home, their talents both in the studio and on stage often take them far away to audiences all around the world. With the release of their latest anthem, the infectious house single Feel This Way, the duo have once again raised the bar for themselves and the genre as they look to continue to leave their mark on the industry. The connection the two producers feel when working together, as well as to their audiences is clear in these comments from Dupree:

“We’re thrilled to share ‘FeelThis Way’ with the world. This single is a reflection of our collective passion for pushing the boundaries ofhouse music while maintaining a deep connection with our audience. We can’t wait for everyone to experiencethe energy and emotion we’ve poured into this track.”

Defined by a stuttering piano and pulsing arp, Feel This Way follows in the vein of producers such as Fisher and Gorgon City, yet look to leave their own distinct mark on the genre. Kicking off immediately with driving percussion and an incredible piano riff, the subtle male vocal presence creates the scene and atmosphere as the single builds towards its first breakdown, dropping the piano for a pulsing lead that demands attention as the vocal sample sings the track title, draped in reverb and production that further define the atmosphere.

As Frehscobar and Lavelle Dupree continue their rise in the industry, Feel This Way is a summer anthem that will deliver sunny vibes any time of year, just like life in Southern California.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Press Photo | Owned by Freddie Harb