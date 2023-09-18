Kevin & Perry Go Large: The Soundtrack of the 00s

By Yotam Dov 1.26k

The early 2000s were a golden era for British teen comedies and electronic dance music. At the intersection of these two cultural phenomena lies “Kevin & Perry Go Large,” a film that became a cult classic and a symbol of a generation. Released in 2000, the movie followed the misadventures of two lovable, hapless teenagers, Kevin and Perry, on their quest for the ultimate Ibiza clubbing experience. However, what truly made the film unforgettable was its iconic soundtrack, which perfectly encapsulated the era’s dance music scene. In this article, we will delve into the film, its soundtrack, and why “Kevin & Perry Go Large” remains a cherished relic of the 00s.

The Movie: Kevin & Perry Go Large

“Kevin & Perry Go Large” is a comedy film directed by Ed Bye and written by Harry Enfield and David Cummings. The film stars Harry Enfield and Kathy Burke as the titular characters, Kevin and Perry, two socially awkward teenagers obsessed with electronic dance music and desperate to lose their virginity. Their dream? To visit the legendary superclub Ibiza, where they believe all their wildest fantasies will come true.

Set against the backdrop of Ibiza’s vibrant party scene, the movie is a hilarious coming-of-age story filled with outrageous antics, awkward encounters, and absurd humor. While it may not have won critical acclaim, it resonated with a generation of young adults who could relate to the characters’ awkwardness, dreams, and passion for music.

The Soundtrack: The 00s Dancefloor Anthems

The soundtrack of “Kevin & Perry Go Large” is a vibrant and eclectic mix of electronic dance music that perfectly captures the energetic and hedonistic spirit of the early 2000s. Featuring tracks from a variety of renowned artists and spanning various subgenres of dance music, the soundtrack is a musical journey through the era’s club culture.

One of the standout tracks is ATB’s “9 PM (Till I Come)” in the Signum Remix version. Released in 1999, this trance anthem was a massive hit and remains an iconic track in the electronic music scene. Its euphoric melodies and uplifting beats set the tone for the soundtrack’s overall vibe.

Another noteworthy inclusion is Chicane’s “Don’t Give Up,” featuring Bryan Adams. Released in 2000, this collaboration seamlessly blends Adams’ distinctive vocals with Chicane’s melodic and atmospheric soundscapes, creating a timeless classic that encapsulates the emotions of the era.

“Needin’ U” by David Morales presents The Face is a dancefloor gem that showcases the infectious groove of the late ’90s house music scene, while Fragma’s “Toca’s Miracle” and “Toca Me (In Petto Mix)” introduce elements of trance and eurodance, adding to the soundtrack’s diversity.

The soundtrack also pays homage to dance music’s roots with tracks like “I Feel Love (R.A.F. Zone Mix)” by CRW, a reimagining of Donna Summer’s disco classic. Furthermore, it incorporates tracks like The Clash’s “Straight To Hell” and Gladys Knight’s “The Look Of Love” to add depth and variety, showcasing the filmmakers’ attention to musical detail.

Notably, the soundtrack doesn’t confine itself solely to electronic music, as it features Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra’s collaboration with Jamiroquai on “I’m In The Mood For Love,” blending live instrumentation with electronic elements.

The inclusion of tracks like Roger Sanchez’s “The Partee,” Southside Spinners’ “Luvstruck,” and Lange’s “Follow Me” reflects the diversity of dance music styles that dominated the clubbing scene during that era, from house and trance to techno and progressive.

In essence, the “Kevin & Perry Go Large” soundtrack serves as a musical time capsule, capturing the essence of a bygone era in electronic dance music. It is a testament to the film’s commitment to immersing viewers in the vibrant and pulsating world of Ibiza’s nightlife, making it an integral part of the movie’s enduring appeal. Tracks like Mauro Picotto’s “Lizard (Claxxix Mix),” Groove Armada’s “Chicago,” and Ayla’s “Ayla (DJ Taucher Mix)” contribute to the soundtrack’s diverse sonic landscape, showcasing the breadth of electronic music genres that were popular during that time.

Whether you’re a fan of the film, the music, or both, this soundtrack remains a cherished relic of the 00s that continues to evoke nostalgia and celebrate the era’s dance music culture. Check out the full Spotify playlist below and transport back in time to the early 00s of Ibiza:

Image Credit: Kevin & Perry Go Large