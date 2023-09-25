LUM!X releases new feel-good track ‘Kids Like Us’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe

Diamond-certified artist LUM!X has just released a nostalgic feel-good track entitled ‘Kids Like Us’, in collaboration with LUCiD & FRiENDS, out now on Spinnin’ Records.

Austrian–Italian electronic protege LUM!X returns with his newest release ‘Kids Like Us’, a unique and uplifting dance-pop track that conveys the youthful energy of its namesake. Pairing cinematic and euphonious melodies with a dynamic, uplifting progressive house drop, LUM!X makes a true statement by incorporating an attention-grabbing and singalong chorus featuring children’s voices. The combination of joyous and nostalgic elements creates a truly special sonic experience that will transport the listener to their favorite childhood memories and partially encourage you to embrace the present moment with the same type of wonderment.

LUM!X has been on a hot streak the last few years, achieving an incredible milestone of 2 billion streams across all platforms, as well as 2 diamond, 22 platinum, and 9 gold certifications under his belt. LUCiD & FRiENDS is the pseudonym for a newly formed songwriting collective, whose members have been working with the likes of Karol G, Camila Cabello, Iggy Azalea, MNEK, Cheat Codes, Selena Gomez, Marshmello, Kendrick Lamar, Maroon 5, and more.

Speaking on the fun new track, LUM!X states, “The title came from a place deep within my heart, a longing for the innocence of youth when the world was a playground, and worries were but fleeting whispers. Like a technicolor dream, the song paints vivid images of laughter, sun-drenched afternoons, and endless possibilities.”

Listen to ‘Kids Like Us’ here.

Image Credit: Richard Hofmann-Apostolou / Provided by Unfolded PR