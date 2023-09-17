Martin Garrix and Lloyiso Drop ‘Real Love’ Next Friday – Get Ready!

By Milan Zeisler 183

The major collaboration between Martin Garrix and Lloyiso is coming next Friday: Garrix returns to STMPD RCRDS with a new sound on the “Real Love” track

According to a recent social media post, Martin Garrix and Lloyiso have collaborated on a new track called “Real Love”. As usual, Martin Garrix has tried out a new stylistic signature in his electronic music work, building on Lloyiso’s masterful vocals. The new track is due out next Friday on STMPD RCRDS.

“very excited for Real Love together with my brother @lloyiso_rsa!! out September 22nd, presave in bio ❤️”, shared Martin Garrix on his socials.

Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix has now entered into a new collaboration with a young and up-and-coming musician. The other composer of “Real Love”, which will be released next week, will be none other than South African-born young singer and composer Lloyd Ntshongwana, aka Lloyiso. In recent weeks, Martin Garrix has been playing the upcoming release at several of his shows, though Garrix recently talked about why it’s wrong to perform IDs. Interestingly, it didn’t take long for the song to become available in several places around the web, and although obviously, they are not official, it gives a nuanced picture of how the music industry works and how fans think, even if the artist doesn’t seem to like it. As mentioned, the release will arrive next Friday, 22 September 2023 on Martin Garrix’s own label, STMPD RCRDS. Based on the already known, albeit unreleased song, Lloyiso’s laid-back vocals, uplifting lyrics, and simple soundscapes make for a truly radio-friendly creation under the title “Real Love”. As can be seen in Garrix’s post, the song is already available for pre-save, so fans will be the first to get the first insight when it comes out next week. As usual, it’s sure to be available on more platforms besides Spotify, YouTube/YouTube Music, Apple Music, and Deezer.

Image Credit: Louis van Baar