MGMT teases potential new album ‘Loss of Life’

By Yotam Dov 190

MGMT appears to be teasing a potential return with fresh music, as observed by Stereogum. Andrew VanWyngarden, one half of the duo, recently shared an intriguing photo on the band’s subreddit. In the image, a test pressing is seen alongside a banana, with the cryptic text “elf of soils.” Reddit users have embarked on decoding this message and speculate that it might be an anagram (or perhaps a playful ‘bananagram’) hinting at the title of their forthcoming album, potentially “Loss of Life.” This conjecture gains strength from VanWyngarden’s earlier posts hinting at a new MGMT album in 2023 and one intriguingly titled “Just got done cooking L.O.L.”

MGMT’s most recent release was the 2020 single “As You Move Through the World.” Crafted during the pandemic lockdown era, the track clocks in at 7 and a half minutes, offering a downtempo ambient instrumental experience for those navigating a world largely at a standstill. The duo’s previous studio album, “Little Dark Age,” saw the light of day in February 2018. In addition, they treated fans to “11•11•11,” a live recording of a 2011 concert, in the past year. With these tantalizing hints, it seems like MGMT enthusiasts have something exciting to look forward to in 2023.

Image Credit: Aurelien Guichard via Flickr | License: Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0)