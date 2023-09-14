Moby releases new feel-good single ‘Should Sleep’ via his new label Always Centered At Night: Listen

By Yotam Dov 493

Moby, the acclaimed New York City-based electronic musician, producer, and activist, has released a soulful track and video titled “Should Sleep” in collaboration with J.P. Bimeni. The track, available everywhere now on Moby’s new label Always Centered At Night, pays homage to the 1980s underground dance music scene that once dominated New York City and beyond. This song, driven purely by emotion and free from algorithmic constraints, aims to capture the ecstatic and healing energy of music, dance, and community on a late-night dance floor.

“Should Sleep” encapsulates the carefree joy of being on a dance floor in the wee hours of the morning, harkening back to a time when New York’s underground dance music scene was thriving. Moby reminisces about this era, mentioning iconic DJs like Larry Levan and David Mancuso who curated and sustained this scene. He recalls discovering hidden underground clubs like the Fallout Shelter, Am/Pm, The Loft, and Paradise Garage, where he was introduced to groundbreaking artists like ESG, Loleatta Holloway, the Peech Boys, Cheryl Lynn, Manu Dibango, and many others.

Moby emphasizes that this track is a tribute and homage to that vibrant scene, where diverse audiences came together to build nightly cathedrals of music and sweat. He describes it as a song that transports him back to the midnight dance floors of David Mancuso’s loft, celebrating with joyful strangers from all walks of life.

London-based vocalist J.P. Bimeni expresses his excitement about collaborating with Moby and describes the music as a source of wisdom, warmth, healing, and uplift.

The track’s official music video, directed by Moby and Mike Formanski, features both Moby and J.P. Bimeni in their natural elements: Moby in his home studio surrounded by instruments and his dog, Bagel, while J.P. enjoys nature in New Orleans as he sings and dances. Despite being created independently in two locations, the video seamlessly merges into a cohesive and vibrant unit.

Moby, a multi-platinum-selling artist, songwriter, producer, author, and animal rights activist, has been a dedicated vegan for 35 years. He recently released his directorial debut, “Punk Rock Vegan Movie,” which explores the connection between punk rock and animal rights. Additionally, Moby launched his record label, Always Centered at Night, to create emotionally charged, atmospheric, and beautiful music featuring voices from around the world. This label has already produced successful collaborations with various artists, amassing over 15 million streams across platforms.

“Should Sleep” by Moby and J.P. Bimeni captures the enchanting groove reminiscent of the euphoric dance floors that once thrived in 1980s New York City clubs. This release is part of Moby’s label, Always Centered At Night, and serves as a preview of the exciting music to come. Stream the record here.

Image Credit: Travis-Schneider / Provided by Gold Atlas PR