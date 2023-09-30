OddKidOut enlists Kelly Piage for emotional new single, ‘Not The One’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino

Rising from the sunny hills of Los Angeles, OddKidOut deploys a wide range of talent and inspirations into all of his releases. As he prepares to embark on a major national tour across the United States, he delivers a massive new single that is sure to energize the crowd night after night.

As he is set to begin his trek opening for San Holo starting in Los Angeles on October 6th, OddKidOut has followed up his recent Weightless EP with an emotionally driving new bass-heavy single out now on one of the dance music’s most respected labels, Monstercat. While the verse boasts a beautiful layer of percussion and synths, the LA producer truly flexes his musical muscles in the drops, as a dizzying array of synths, leads, and bass take over, creating a beautiful sonic chaos.

“I’m super stoked that NOT THE ONE is out. I’m a hiphop kid…learning to make bass music has been a hard, but fun journey, and I feel like this track marks the beginning of that era for me.”

Along for the journey is vocalist Kelly Paige who provides the perfect melody and topline to pair with the flurry of electronic elements. “I’m not the one you want, I’m just the one, just somebody when it’s all said and done, I’m not the one you fell for, just the one you lean on,” is delivered with such passion and hurt all at once, that fans will find them singing along while questioning their own past relationships all at once. Paige’s perfect delivery elevates the track, providing the perfect voice to fill in the space between the drops.

As OddKidOut continues to showcase why he is on pace to be the next star of the electronic music scene, Not The One will surely speed up the process as he delivers it to crowded rooms across America this fall on San Holo’s Existential Dance Music tour.

Image Credit: Press Photo | Provided by GetIn! PR