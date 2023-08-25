OddKidOut drops new EP ‘Weightless’ on bitbird: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 67

Hailing from the City of Brotherly Love, OddKidOut crafts music that knows how to bring people together and create joy throughout any crowd he steps in front of. Now the young producer has returned with a brand new set of anthems on Bitbird along with a little help from the label’s founder, San Holo.

Featuring a stunning collection of collaborators, OddKidOut has put together four beautiful productions across the Weightless EP, invoking energy and emotion that will be sure to get fans of his excited for his upcoming run of shows opening for San Holo on his upcoming Existential Dance Music Tour which begins at the end of September and extends into early 2024. For OddKidOut, the release and upcoming tour are clearly about more than just music as his relationship with Holo helped shape this new release:

“The best part about making this song with San and Artemis was that it just came organically. San and I were hanging one night at my crib and we came up with the demo for the track after just jamming, no intention of even making a full song together. But when we brought Artemis into it, she rounded the idea out and CLOUDY STORIES was born. We recorded almost all of the track in my house, and we tried to capture what some of our introspective thoughts looked like. It’s a true representation of how our surroundings inspired us”.

With San Holo and Artemis joining him on the closing track, Cloudy Stories, OddKitOut is also joined by Young Viridii, ellie d., and Cecilia Gault over the first three tracks of Weightless. This new release continues to solidify OddKidOut’s position as a can’t-miss producer and songwriter. Be sure to check out Weightless now and catch him on tour with San Holo starting at the end of September.

Image Credit: Press Photo | Provided by GetIn! PR