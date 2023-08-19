San Holo enlists Whethan and Sela Sol for ‘NO PLACE IS TOO FAR’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino

San Holo has crafted a career in dance music behind his trusty guitar and melodic productions and vocal melodies that create a hypnotic and beautiful sound with each release. With the release of his latest single, San Holo is diving even deeper into his new world of Existential Dance Music.

Joining forces with Whethan and Selah Sol, San Holo is continuing to unveil his highly anticipated third full-length album, Existential Dance Music with the release of his latest single, the melodically stunning track, NO PLACE IS TOO FAR. When first revealing the upcoming new album and accompanying North American tour, San Holo also shared an extensive manifesto, taking listeners on a journey through his own psyche and ego as he explored all facets of his life as well as the external and internal responses he exhibited to moments and periods of time. While that certainly feels heavy, NO PLACE IS TOO FAR is light and breezy, easily accessible, and instantly rewarding with its lush production and smooth vocal delivery.

Opening up with a soft and slow arpeggio over a layer of light percussion, the rhythm quickly kicks in, providing the perfect contrast and drive against the music and vocal melodies. By the time the drop hits, the vocal is repeating the infectious refrain of, “No place is too far with you,” as the percussion drives forward amongst a layer of bright chords that shine through and color the track perfectly. With the promise of an all-new live show to celebrate the new album, San Holo is continuing to build upon the already incredible back catalog of music that has helped propel him to such incredible levels of success in the dance music scene.

While Existential Dance Music is certainly meant to explore themes of the mind, body, and soul, San Holo knows how to contrast that with infectious productions and anthems.

Image Credit: Rukes.com