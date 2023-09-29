Paco Osuna set to close out NOW HERE Hï Ibiza residency

By Chris Vuoncino 105

With the end of the Ibiza club season fast approaching, one of the most exciting residencies on the island, NOW HERE presented by Paco Osuna, will close out its run on October 3rd. Bringing the second season of his residency to an end, Osuna is looking to go out in a big way with a massive all-night-long set.

While Paco Osuna curates some of the most exciting club nights week after week for his NOW HERE residency at Hï Ibiza, he is opting to end the 2023 season all by himself. On October 3rd, the Spanish DJ will take the stage for what is sure to be an epic six-hour set:

I am very happy to be able to perform an all-night-long set at the NOW HERE closing, for me an extended set means telling the audience my musical vision of a night, and this is something I only do where I feel free. Right now there is no place in the world where I feel better than in Hï’s Club Room!! So I can’t wait for the moment to come and enjoy the Club Room one last time this summer with NOW HERE.

Having hosted a variety of incredible acts such as Manu Gonzalez, Melanie Ribbe, Chris Stussy, Rendher, and many more, the NOW HERE residency has become one of the most anticipated and exciting stops for artists and fans visiting Ibiza each year. While all good things must come to an end, Paco Osuna has delivered all season long and will surely deliver an unforgettable closing evening to his 2023 residency.

This season couldn’t have been better, truly, we have created a family with the audience. I always emphasize how important it is for me to feel that people understand what I want to convey with music, every Tuesday this summer at Hï has been like this, we have created a bond with the audience that for me is priceless… they are the greatest value of NOW HERE

Image Credit: Press Image provided by B4 Bookings