PAROOKAVILLE announces advance sales for 2024 edition, teases new camping features

By Ellie Mullins 120

The eighth edition of PAROOKAVILLE is set to be the biggest yet, with the festival announcing some extra features in addition to advanced ticket sales.

From July 19-21 2024, the 8th edition of PAROOKAVILLE will commence, and they’re set to make it one of the biggest ones yet. Teasing many new features for the campsite and the overall festival experience, they’ve also announced that advanced tickets will go on sale for all ticket types from October 1, and all types and prices can be seen right here. With this year’s edition being incredibly in demand, 2024 will be no different, so be sure to secure tickets early.

Not the only exciting piece of news, PAROOKAVILLE have announced a massive expansion to their camping area new for next year, housing 45,000 residents in the City of Dreams. Listening to the festivalgoers wishes carefully, Bernd Dicks co-founder and Managing Director of the festival states:

“For 2024, the first thing we will tackle is the campsite. Our guests’ wishes continue to develop, so we have added new categories while maintaining the Base Camp in the manner so many thousands of Citizens love it and want it to remain. Our new Early Arrival option for Wednesday afternoon is a win for all of our campsite guests! It offers our ultra fans the opportunity to book the best spots for a small fee and makes arriving easier for everyone by spreading it over two days. The sanitary facilities this year didn’t always meet the quality demands of everyone, so next year there will be more stations and back-up contingencies. I’m sure we’ve achieved a small campsite revolution here, also by keeping our prices consistent.”

Also introducing new categories, these include Friendship Camping for groups of 8 and Green Camp with a focus on clean fields and quiet areas for those who want to get some sleep, with the return of Easy Camp and Base Camp. With the Early Arrival option, it will cut down queues and make it easier for people to secure camping spots across two days, and they’ll also get the chance to visit the Warm Up party.

Image credit: Julian Huke / provided by PAROOKAVILLE