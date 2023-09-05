Peggy Gou to release sensational summer hit ‘Nanana (It Goes Like)’ on Vinyl

By Yotam Dov 527

Peggy Gou is set to make waves in the vinyl music world as she releases her chart-topping hit “Nanana (It Goes Like)” on September 29, 2023. This track has already taken the world by storm, and its vinyl release promises to be a collector’s dream. The vinyl will include ‘Nanadub’ version along with the Original Mix.

Chart-Topping Success

“Nanana (It Goes Like)” is a testament to Peggy Gou’s exceptional talent and her ability to create music that transcends borders and genres. Upon its initial release, the song quickly climbed the charts, debuting at number 14 on the UK Singles Chart dated June 23, 2023. This achievement marked a significant milestone in Gou’s career as her first entry into the UK charts.

Just a week later, the single continued its ascent, breaking into the UK top 10. But the success of “Nanana (It Goes Like)” didn’t stop at the UK borders. The track has garnered international recognition, achieving notable chart positions and certifications in various countries.

The song earned Gold certification in Italy, Silver certification in the UK, and another Gold certification in Greece. These accolades underline the global appeal of Peggy Gou’s music and the infectious nature of “Nanana (It Goes Like).”

Global Sensation

Peggy Gou’s “Nanana (It Goes Like)” has truly taken the world by storm. It reached number 39 on Australia’s Club Tracks (ARIA), secured the eighth position in Ireland, and claimed the second spot in Lithuania (AGATA). In the Netherlands, it landed at number 45 on the Single Top 100 chart and soared to the sixth spot on New Zealand’s Hot Singles (RMNZ) chart.

The UK was particularly receptive to Peggy Gou’s sound, as the track peaked at number 14 on the UK Singles (OCC) chart. Additionally, the song achieved impressive rankings on the UK Dance (OCC) chart, settling at number seven, and the UK Indie (OCC) chart, where it landed at number two.

In the United States, “Nanana (It Goes Like)” made a mark on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs (Billboard) chart, peaking at number 16. This widespread success is a testament to Peggy Gou’s ability to craft music that resonates with diverse audiences around the world. The record has also received the Calvin Harrix remix treatment recently, with its release date is still unknown.

The Sound of the Summer

Inspired by a fusion of eclectic house and pop classics that defined the Balearic sound, along with the captivating energy of 90s and 2000s dance anthems, “Nanana (It Goes Like)” stakes its claim as a potential sound of the summer. Its contemporary club production and Peggy Gou’s distinctive style come together to create an electrifying atmosphere that sets the stage for unforgettable moments during sunsets and sunrises across the globe.

With its catchy melody and infectious rhythm, “Nanana (It Goes Like)” has become an anthem on dancefloors and festival stages worldwide. The vinyl release on September 29 will undoubtedly be welcomed by music enthusiasts and collectors alike, offering a physical embodiment of this global sensation.

As Peggy Gou continues to make her mark on the international music scene, “Nanana (It Goes Like)” serves as a shining example of her talent and creativity. With its vinyl release just around the corner, fans and vinyl enthusiasts alike can look forward to adding this chart-topping hit to their collections and experiencing the magic of Peggy Gou’s music in its purest form. You can pre-order the vinyl here.

Image Credit: Hong Jang Hyun / Provided by Glisten PR