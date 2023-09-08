Pendulum continue to share new music with the release of ‘Colourfast’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 214

As legends of the drum and bass scene, Pendulum set the bar very high for themselves thanks to their incredible early output and high-energy live performances. With the group reformed following a hiatus of several years, they have spent much of 2023 hitting stages throughout Europe and beginning to release their first new music in years.

Earlier this year, Pendulum returned with one of their heaviest singles to date, enlisting help from heavy metal icon Matt Tusk, frontman for the group Bullet For My Valentine, to help bring the energy to the single Halo. The single had been heavily anticipated following earlier live performances and is sure to be a staple of their set when they embark upon a short tour of Australia and New Zealand before the year’s end. Before the group is set to land down under, they released another new single, the melodic effort, Colourfast. Opening with a layer of synths and mid-tempo percussion, the track is one of the group’s slower efforts but gives singer Rob Swire a chance to showcase his incredible vocals throughout.

Cutting away the percussion, Swire starts singing over a blanket of synths, revealing a story of chaos late one night, out in the city, opening up with the line, “It’s running cold in Miami tonight, out on the block, turn out your mind.” The story and theme continue in this vein, offering vivid images contrasted with lines such as “Take out your brain,” that keep the listener engaged and guessing throughout.

While Colourfast may not pack the punch of previous singles, the staples of a Pendulum classic resonate throughout with the group’s dazzling production and steady drum and bass rhythms permeating the track. Pendulum could easily rely on its storied back catalog and continue to hit the festival circuit for the foreseeable future, but Colourfast proves that the group is still inspired and motivated to continue to add new pages to their incredible story.

Image Credit: Andrew Cotterill / Provided by Jack Beadle PR