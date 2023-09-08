Purple Disco Machine, Duke Dumont, and Nothing But Thieves come together for ‘Something On My Mind’: Listen

As a global force in dance music, Purple Disco Machine certainly knows how to craft infectious rhythms and festival-ready anthems that are built to inspire and get crowds moving. Now the Grammy-winning producer returns with his latest masterpiece, joined by Duke Dumont and Nothing But Thieves for a massive new collaboration that is groovy and undeniable.

Following a summer of performances, including a stop at Tomorrowland to take over the Main Stage, Purple Disco Machine is continuing its string of solid 2023 releases that include the single Substitution and Paradise. For his latest offering, he is joined by Duke Dumont and Nothing But Thieves for the infectious new offering, Something On My Mind. Opening with a layer of sharp synths, subtle percussion, and a pulsing arpeggio, the track quickly opens up as the vocals take over and the swinging rhythm drives it forward. Invoking the spirit and energy of the disco and funk eras of yesteryear, the trio of collaborators perfectly combine their skills and talents across the three and a half minutes of music.

Enlisting help from the UK group, Nothing But Thieves, the single is largely defined by the vocals of singer Conor Mason who shines throughout, delivering the topline with a dreamy energy that perfectly matches the mood and atmosphere of the production. As the chorus refrain arrives, he switches to an incredible falsetto that helps to elevate the track and add to the imagery of the lyrics. By the time Mason sings, “How does it feel when you lie awake, ignore the ache just to get through,” at the end of the second verse, it is impossible to ignore the honesty and force of the words, which are perfectly matched by the production decision to pull back the elements, allowing the line to truly sink in before the chorus hits again.

As a master of crafty groovy anthems, Purple Disco Machine has once again shown his true powers of orchestration with Something On My Mind.

