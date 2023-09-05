Richie Hawtin delivers a pure techno experience spanning 30 years at Maiden Voyage Festival

By Creighton Branch 156

There is no question where Richie Hawtin stands among the techno greats. As one of the best to ever do it, he continues to deliver jaw-dropping performances even 30 years later. And now his latest performance, at Maiden Voyage Festival, just set another milestone.

This past weekend, Richie Hawtin was one of the names revealed on the lineup at Maiden Voyage Festival. Getting the honor of playing on the Unfold stage, run by the infamous FOLD nightclub in London, Hawtin put on a show that can only be described as world-class. It was a first between Unfold and Hawtin in terms of collaboration, and it did not disappoint. Delivering a pure techno experience, Hawtin played through 30 years’ worth of his discography and showcased one of the greatest career runs in all of electronic music.

With a hybrid setup, Richie Hawtin played in the round to a few thousand people in one of Maiden Voyage Festival’s most intimate settings. However, the stage did not sit inside FOLD nightclub but instead outside under a canopy. Known as one of the greatest minimal techno artists to ever stand on a stage, Hawtin gave a masterful performance with twists and turns, showing why he has sustained a career at such a high level even three decades later.

The Unfold stage at Maiden Voyage Festival is not one to take lightly. The stage takes pride in its ability to provide genuinely great sets that will leave you speechless. So much so that they do not reveal the lineup for the day in advance but only the set times. The artists’ names for Unfold are a mystery to the attendees, and only their performance times are known. Richie Hawtin is just one of the massive names that graced the stage this weekend, but he left the biggest impression without a doubt. As he so often does.

Image Credit: Anne Harbers / Provided by Infamous PR