Rival uploads explosive live performance ‘INTRODUCING RIVAL’ to YouTube

By Chris Vuoncino 65

German producer Rival has been making a name for himself in recent years thanks to his incredible production prowess which has seen him garner the attention of premier labels such as Monstercat and NCS. Following a string of solid releases, he is now treating fans to an incredible live performance where he showcases his versatility and passion as a performer.

Fresh off a massive collaboration with Whales and Salvo, the infectious new single Odd One Out, Rival is keeping the momentum going with the release of his virtual live performance, the aptly titled INTRODUCING RIVAL. Outside of his incredible releases, Rival has always relied upon social media to connect with fans, having garnered a strong following on YouTube as well as running his popular Discord channel, Rival and Friends as a way to better interact with his growing audience. With the premier of the new live set on YouTube, Rival looks to continue to display his ingenuity and creativity by delivering a stunning visual performance to add yet another layer to the impact and power of his music and art.

Alone on stage with a streaming visual background, Rival is surrounded by a plethora of gear as he plays a lush piano riff to open the performance. Subtitles scroll across the screen throughout, helping the artist further connect and interact with users, providing insights into the performance while he focuses on the music. With this marking his debut live performance, he reveals some of the logistics and hurdles that he had to overcome in order to bring the set to life while creating a performance that was engaging and powerful all at once.

The beautiful performance debuted on September 8th, and certainly raises the bar for visuals and performances from within the electronic music community. Be sure to watch INTRODUCING RIVAL out now.

Image Credit: Press Photo | Provided by GetIn! PR