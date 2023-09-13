Sam Blacky drops another tech-house single ‘Salvador’: Listen

Sam Blacky transports listeners to a deep jungle rave in her newest world-music-inspired single ‘Salvador‘, the last single of her EP ‘Bogota’, out now via Thrive Music.

Sam Blacky is back with her latest tech-house masterpiece, ‘Salvador’ which rounds out her newest ‘Bogota‘ EP with its predecessors, July’s ‘Munca‘ and namesake ‘Bogota’ from April. Opening with shimmering melodies and deep, undulating progressive basslines, Sam begins to weave her sonic magic with layers of percussive instrumentals and a muted, tribal vocal riff that’s bound to bring on the goosebumps during a live set. Blacky is a master at using music to transport her listeners to the exotic locales that fuel her inspiration, and ‘Salvador’ continues her love affair with Afrobeats, tribal rhythms, and Latin melodies, making for a sultry track that evokes raves in the deep jungle fringed by a sparkling blue sea and white sand beaches. ‘Salvador’ will no doubt be making appearances during Sam’s frequent live performances worldwide, so listen up!

Speaking on her newest single, Blacky states, “Travel has been my biggest inspiration since I started my journey in the dance music scene. Immersing myself in different cultures and being around people from all around the world has given me the tools to go into the studio and make music that resonates with my soul. ‘Salvador‘ and all the tracks on the ‘Bogota‘ EP capture all the feels from my travels these past 12 months – and shine a light on rhythms and sounds that have stayed with me and made me who I am today.”

Listen to ‘Salvador’ here.

Image Credit: Ross Laurence Studio via Unfolded PR