Shawn Jackson drops tech infused new single ‘It’s Your Fault’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 107

With over three decades of experience, Shawn Jackson is no stranger to the studio, having built up a solid catalog of chart-topping singles. The Chicago-based producer and DJ sounds as motivated and inspired as ever with the release of his latest Tech House masterpiece, It’s Your Fault.

Having received industry support from legends such as Solardo, Richie Hawtin, and Danny Tenaglia, Shawn Jackson is no stranger to crafting iconic melodies and club-shaking anthems. Now he returns with a release on AftrPrty Records that puts his full powers of production on display over five minutes of driving rhythms, anthemic vocals, and a bouncing bass line. The new release, It’s Your Fault, is both melodic and haunting, creating an energy and vibe that is built for dark clubs well after the sun has gone down.

The track wastes no time introducing itself as a full range of percussion welcomes visitors to start grooving over the first 30 seconds of music before the bass, lead, and synths start to filter through the mix, each element taking its time to ensure the listeners truly feels every note and change in the progression. Once the female vocal topline comes in, the energy picks up as the angelic vocal rings out, just barely sitting on top of the music, but that lack of transparency with the voice helps all the elements work in unison and preserve the energy created by Jackson.

The middle of the track sees Shawn Jackson pulling back the percussion, allowing the synths and vocals to take over and giving listeners a moment to breathe and get lost in the atmosphere before the track really takes off at the three-and-a-half-minute mark. The rest of the single is practically a race to the end as the percussion and bass steadily drive forward, delivering a groovy Tech House rhythm that is sure to ignite any audience.

Check out It’s Yoru Fault below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Shawn Jackson (Press) / Provided by MCPR