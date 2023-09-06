Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano and Gian Varela team up for new track ‘Keloke’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 110

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano join forces with Gian Varela for an urban/Latin house track ‘Keloke’, featuring Ecuadorian vocalist Bla-De.

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Gian Varela, and singer Bla-De’s new collaboration ‘Keloke’ is an urban, Latin house crossover gem that’s bound to heat things up around the globe. The track is a sonic feast with multiple instrumental melodies, including a xylophone and trumpets, combined with a bouncy bassline and plenty of tribal percussion in its layers, perfectly highlighting Gian Varela’s Panamanian roots.

‘Keloke’ breaks genre barriers with its driving house rhythms, tropical melodies, and Spanish rap-style vocals that carry listeners to a balmy jungle drum circle that encourages them to dance with wild reverence. Out on Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano’s SONO imprint under Armada Music‘s umbrella, the track follows their recent remix of Steve Angelo‘s ‘Monday’ as well as Gian Varela’s meaningful “L.O.C” EP from earlier this year.

Varela states, “Keloke’ to me is a true example of how Latin Tech House should be. It has high energy, tropical Latin sounds, and Bla-De’s deep urban vocals to top it off. Because of their huge influence on the Latin House movement, it is an honor for me to collaborate with Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano on this record. Every time I played the track during my performances, the crowds responded with such enthusiasm, which for me represents the energy and magic of this track”

Listen to the fire new track here.