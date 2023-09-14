Ultra Japan 2023 will be Live during the weekend

By Milan Zeisler 314

Ultra Japan 2023, in the heart of Tokyo, will once again be Live minute-by-minute over the weekend

Now in its eighth year, the iconic and uplifting Ultra Japan 2023 at Tokyo Odaiba Ultra Park will again be available to watch live via UltraLive, also known as UMFTV, for those who can’t attend the event but want to follow their favorites.

“Here we go again! #ULTRALIVE returns for #UltraJapan2023! Don’t miss a minute of the action and tune in on the official @umftv.”, added Ultra to their post.

The line-up for the event, which will take place from September 16 – Sunday, September 17, was announced in July and has resulted in a packed line-up for this year’s Ultra. The full lineup includes DJs and producers such as Skrillex, Peggy Gou, Adam Beyer, Hardwell, DJ Snake, and the returning duo Axwell Λ Ingrosso. As in previous years, more than 100,000 partygoers are expected in the heart of Tokyo, which will house the Mainstage, Resistance, and Park Stage, with performances by Ultra Angels and Cyberjapan Dancers. However, for those who may not be able to attend and enjoy the event live, Ultra’s long-standing live-streaming solution will be available again this year. The live sets can be followed on multiple platforms, including the official UMFTV YouTube channel, UMF Radio, or simply on the Ultra Japan website. Based on previous experience, live broadcasts can be watched free of charge and in high quality, albeit with some delays and sometimes with the set cut. The cut simply means that the performers’ sets cannot be watched in their entirety live, but will be uploaded later to the official YouTube channel uncut. But in addition to live events and DJ performances, you can also access a range of exclusive content, such as discussions or interviews with the performers.

In conclusion, Ultra Japan 2023 has become a well-planned festival with an outstanding lineup, and follows the formula of a modern event series, so that those who could not make it to the event can enjoy the performances. So you can follow a very high-quality show on multiple platforms, free of charge, live.

Image Credit: Rukes.com