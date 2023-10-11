Alok bursts into tears while speaking about the “cowardly terrorist attacks in Israel”: Watch

By Yotam Dov 268

The music world came to a standstill as Brazilian superstar Alok shared a tearful video on his Instagram, expressing his grief and outrage over the horrific events that unfolded at the ‘Nova’ music festival in Israel. The festival, part of the internationally renowned Universo Paralello brand, took a nightmarish turn on October 7, leaving a trail of devastation and loss in its wake.

In the video, Alok, known for his chart-topping electronic dance music, spoke about the heart-wrenching experiences of that fateful night. The ‘Nova’ festival was particularly significant for Alok, as it was an event associated with his father, a celebrated DJ with an impressive musical legacy. Alok’s father was not the organizer or promoter of the festival but the licensor, lending the event a special connection to the family. He was slated to perform at the festival before chaos erupted.

The Night of Horror

On that ill-fated night, the ‘Nova’ music festival was meant to be a carefree gathering of thousands of young men and women at a vast field in southern Israel, near the Gaza border. The attendees came together to dance, celebrate, and revel in the music’s pulsating beats. The event was part of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, offering an opportunity for people to unwind and enjoy life’s simple pleasures.

However, the joyous atmosphere turned into a nightmare when Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, executed a brutal and murderous operation. Dozens of Hamas militants breached Israel’s heavily fortified separation fence, infiltrating the festival grounds. They opened fire on the unsuspecting crowd of approximately 3,500 young Israelis who had come to celebrate music and life.

The Aftermath

The aftermath of the attack was nothing short of a catastrophe. It is believed to be the deadliest civilian massacre in Israeli history, with a confirmed death toll of at least 260 individuals and an unknown number taken hostage. Families were torn apart, dreams shattered, and the world left in shock.

During his video message, Alok couldn’t hold back his tears as he expressed his anguish over the loss of innocent lives and the horrors that unfolded at the ‘Nova’ festival. He shared his heartfelt condolences with the families who had been devastated by this senseless act of violence. Alok’s pain was palpable, and his message was a poignant reminder of the human cost of such tragic events.

Watch the full video here: