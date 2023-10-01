Amnesia Ibiza announces massive closing party for 2023 season

By Chris Vuoncino

As another incredible season of Ibiza events and residencies is coming to a close, promoters, and artists are preparing to go out in style by throwing some of the island’s hottest events to end the year. Amnesia Ibiza has revealed a stacked line-up that will surely see both of its club rooms packed out for their own closing party on October 14th.

Every year, dance music fans from around the world await the announcement of the many residencies and showcases that the clubs of Ibiza will host throughout its season. With a variety of options and entertainment being delivered seven nights a week, it is truly a paradise for the attendees and DJs who help make Ibiza such a mecca of entertainment. As the end of the 2023 season fast approaches, the venues are preparing to cap off another successful year by throwing incredible closing parties stacked with some of the most exciting producers and special b2b sets. Amnesia Ibiza will be closing 2023 in style on October 14th with a full roster of talent in both the club’s Terraza and Main Room areas.

The Terraza Room will see a collection of b2b sets including Caal Cuartero and Ben Sterling, Jamie Jones alongside Joseph Capriati, as well as Mar-T and Seb Zito sharing the decks, with sets from Danny Howard, Fleur Shore, and Magnetizm as well. With the Terraza room buzzing all night, the Main Room will not disappoint either as the club will deliver Nina Kraviz, Luca Donzelli, and Enrico Sangiuliano to kick things off with Deborah de Luca and Charlotte de Witte providing the crowd with the soundtrack to the closing of the 2023 season.

Check out the full line-up below and secure your secure your ticket to the Amnesia Closing Party now.

Image Credit: Press Photo | Proved by Jukebox PR