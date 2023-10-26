Cream announces massive On The Waterfront Liverpool show with Ben Hemsley

By Ellie Mullins 180

UK breakout star Ben Hemsley will headline his own event on the Liverpool Pier Front next year.

After previously bringing the likes of Camelphat to the iconic Pier Front in Liverpool for a unique gig in an unmissable setting, Cream and On The Waterfront are coming back for the 2024 season to kick off the summer in style. With it, they’ve announced one of the UK’s most talked about artists currently to come to the city for his own headlining show, Ben Hemsley.

From house, to trance, to happy hardcore and beyond, Ben Hemsley is not an artist that can fit into just one box. His nostalgic rave sound has already entranced festivals such as Creamfields, and now they’re bringing him to Liverpool for an event that is set to be a standout for the UK event circuit next year, on Saturday 22 June 2024. Following a set on the Arc mainstage at Creamfields where he packed out crowds as far the eye could see, this event will no doubt be a fast seller.

“Saturday 22nd June 2024, 12,000 of yous at the legendary Waterfront with me. You can’t beat this man. I feel so honoured to be a part of this ridiculous event. Without a doubt one of the best shows in the U.K. and we are gunna make it so special for yas,” said Hemsley via Instagram

Image credit: Creamfields