Call of Duty will host secret show with Chase & Status in November

By Chris Vuoncino

For many fans and artists around the world, music and video games go hand in hand, either as a way to decompress or more and more blurring the lines between the worlds by inviting performers to host exclusive events both in real life or within the gaming platform. Now one of the most popular video game series ever created, Call of Duty, is tapping the talents of Chase & Status for an exclusive secret live performance to celebrate the launch of its latest title.

As Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to drop on November 10th, the company has enlisted the UK duo of Chase & Status to help build excitement as well as deliver a very exclusive performance to 50 lucky guests on the eve of the release. Although the location for the November 9th performance has yet to be revealed, fans interested in attending will need to be active on the Call of Duty platform in order for their shot at entry. With help from Chase & Stratus collaborator Bou, three missions will be revealed to players beginning on October 25th via the group’s social media pages as well as the official mission website. The competition has already begun and will be open until October 31st when 25 winners will be chosen, and each winner given a plus one to attend the exclusive concert. Beyond the music of Chase & Status and Bou on that evening, attendees will also be able to play Modern Warfare III ahead of its UK release.

Winners will be notified a week in advance of the show as well as given location details at that time. For fans in the UK who love Call of Duty and Chase & Status, this is a great time to log on to the game and start completing those missions!

Photo by Fábio Silva on Unsplash

